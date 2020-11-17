Rapper Tay K Reportedly Stabbed a Prison Guard, More Time Added to His Sentence.

Rapper K is not coming out anytime soon as he reportedly stabbed a prison guard in jail, according media reports posted on social media on November 16. 2020.

Tay K Will Reportedly Have More Time Added to His Sentence After Stabbing Prison Guard…

This report was however disputed by @tayk social media manager on twitter with the following statements.

ALL RUMORS OF TAYMOR’S SENTENCING BEING EXTENDED ARE FALSE. TAY HAS STAYED OUT OF TROUBLE AND THE MEDIA IS STILL FIGHTING AGAINST HIM TO PAINT AN UNTRUE NARRATIVE. APPEALS ARE STILL CONTINUING AND TAY WILL BE HOME SOON #FREETAYK

Taymor Travon McIntyre, known professionally as Tay-K, is an American rapper, songwriter, and convicted murderer. He is best known for his hit song “The Race”, which reached number 44 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum by the RIAA in January 2018. According to hia profile on Wikipedia

