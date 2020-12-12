Raquel Figueroa-Hines Death -Dead – Obituary : Raquel Figueroa-Hines has Died .

Raquel Figueroa-Hines has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our sister, Raquel Figueroa-Hines

A GoFundMe page and a Meals Train link have been set up to support the family during this difficult time. The links can be found in our bio. #IPSE #OmegaChapter #LambdaSigmaGamma pic.twitter.com/w1TGvWQXjR

— Lambda Sigma Gamma (@LSGSororityInc) December 12, 2020