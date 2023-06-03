Raquel Leviss Vanderpump Rules: Getting to Know Raquel Leviss: The Bravo Backstory of Vanderpump Rules Star

Bravo Backstory: Who Is Raquel Leviss? | Vanderpump Rules

Introduction

Raquel Leviss is a reality television personality who rose to fame after appearing on the hit Bravo series Vanderpump Rules. She joined the show as a recurring cast member in season six and has since become a fan favorite.

Early Life and Education

Raquel Leviss was born on September 12, 1994, in California. She grew up in Temecula, a city in Riverside County, and attended Temecula Valley High School. After graduating, she went on to study at Sonoma State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Kinesiology.

Career

After graduating from college, Raquel Leviss moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling and acting. She has appeared in several TV commercials and print ads, and has also done some runway modeling. In addition to her modeling work, she has also worked as a bartender at SUR, a trendy West Hollywood restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump and featured on Vanderpump Rules.

Raquel Leviss first appeared on Vanderpump Rules in season six as the girlfriend of James Kennedy, a DJ who was also a cast member on the show. She quickly became a fan favorite for her sweet personality and her willingness to stand up for herself in the face of drama and conflict.

In season seven, Raquel Leviss was promoted to a full-time cast member on Vanderpump Rules. She continued to showcase her kind and caring nature, often serving as a mediator between her fellow cast members and trying to keep the peace. She also faced some challenges, including dealing with the fallout from James Kennedy’s bad behavior and navigating her own friendships with the other women on the show.

Personal Life

Raquel Leviss is currently in a relationship with James Kennedy, whom she met while working at SUR. The couple has been together since 2016 and has faced their fair share of ups and downs on Vanderpump Rules. Despite the challenges they have faced, they have remained committed to each other and continue to support each other in their careers and personal lives.

In addition to her relationship with James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss is also close friends with several of the other women on Vanderpump Rules, including Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, and Brittany Cartwright. She is known for her kind and caring nature and her willingness to lend a listening ear to her friends when they need it most.

Conclusion

Raquel Leviss may have started out as a recurring cast member on Vanderpump Rules, but she has quickly become a beloved member of the show’s cast. She has proven herself to be a loyal friend and a supportive girlfriend, and her sweet personality and positive attitude have won her many fans. Whether she’s mediating drama between her fellow cast members or pursuing her own dreams and aspirations, Raquel Leviss is a force to be reckoned with on Vanderpump Rules.

