Raquel & Tom Hook Up (Not Sandoval)

Raquel eventually ends up with Tom, but it’s not Sandoval.

Raquel Leviss Sparks Romance Rumors with Co-Star Tom Schwartz on Latest Episode of “Vanderpump Rules”

On the latest episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” Raquel Leviss, who was previously embroiled in a cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval, seems to have set her sights on someone new: Tom Schwartz.

Set in Mexico just before Scheana Shay’s wedding, the episode hints at the flirtation between Leviss and Schwartz on several occasions. Schwartz, who is Sandoval’s business partner and close friend, admits to being attracted to Leviss and says, “I can’t explain it. She’s beautiful. I just can’t. I don’t know why.” Their friends have made their flirtation into “a thing,” and Leviss admits she just can’t stop thinking about it.

In a confessional interview, Leviss explains why she likes her co-star, saying, “There are a lot of things that attract me to Schwartz. He is so sweet, kind, and I love his sense of humor. My attraction for Schwartz definitely outweighs my desire to be friends with Katie,” referring to Schwartz’s ex-wife, with whom he was previously married.

During a group dinner, Shay says she wants Schwartz to “make out” with someone at her wedding. Leviss, who is also on the trip, approaches and says, “Can I join this conversation?” Eventually, Schwartz and Leviss sit at a table by themselves, and he tells her she’s “gorgeous” and “beautiful,” and says his ex-wife has made him feel like he’s not allowed to be attracted to her.

“In a confessional interview,” Schwartz says, “I don’t think it’s cool that (Katie is) imposing these semi-arbitrary restrictions on what I can and can’t do.” They continue to talk, and Schwartz playfully expresses his frustration with their friends trying to coerce them into making out. Leviss agrees that their group of friends has made their flirtation into “a thing” and says, “And now, I just can’t stop thinking about it.”

The episode ends with Schwartz and Leviss sharing a kiss, with “to be continued” flashing on the screen.

The scene has left fans speculating about whether Leviss and Schwartz will embark on a romance, especially given Schwartz’s history. He was previously married to Katie Maloney and had a tumultuous relationship plagued with issues. Many fans are hoping that this potential pairing will be different and that Leviss and Schwartz will give it a try.

Overall, the episode marks a new turn for Leviss, who has put the cheating scandal behind her and is moving forward with someone new. With only a few episodes left in the season, fans will have to tune in to see how their relationship unfolds.