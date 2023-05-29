Rare Disorder Battle: Girl from Foxton Beach fights against a rare disorder

Foxton Beach Girl Lily Johnstone: Living with the Rare FoxG1 Disorder

When Brenden Sutherland says his daughter’s condition is rare, he’s not exaggerating. Lily, aged 2, has a genetic disorder called FoxG1 that causes a wide range of symptoms, including developmental delays and movement disorders. She is one of only five people in New Zealand known to have FoxG1, and only 1000 people worldwide are known to have the disorder.

Lily’s condition means that she is fed through a tube into her abdomen and struggles to breathe, so she has had a tracheotomy tube surgically inserted into her windpipe at the front of her neck. She has severe developmental delay in almost all areas of her life, and while she can roll over, her mobility is limited to that.

When testing confirmed Lily had FoxG1, doctors couldn’t tell Brenden and her mum Georgia Thwaites much about it. “We got all our information about it from Google,” he said. “At that time, we didn’t know anyone else with it, so we felt like we were on our own.” The couple felt isolated and just wanted to know how they could properly care for their daughter. Help came through talking to other families in similar situations.

It had been difficult to align Lily’s care between various different hospital departments. “It’s been a battle trying to get cohesion between the services Lily needs. We’ve had a few issues because we’ve been seen by three different hospitals, and communication between them has been poor.”

Joining the social media page Rare Disorders NZ helped them get in touch with other people in similar situations. They also joined an international FoxG1 chat group. “We have found a lot of information through talking to people from all over the world. No one is in the exact same position. They’re in the same boat; they’re just seated on a different seat. There are always similarities, so you can get advice.”

Leaving the house was hard sometimes because of Lily’s reflux. It was the little things that made a big difference, like the recent donation of a waterproof cover for her pushchair from a charity called Satan’s Little Helper, a charity run by Hell’s Pizza. “It’s made things one hundred per cent easier,” Brenden said. “She has a lot of reflux issues, so it means that when we get her up and about, her pram is a lot easier to clean if she spews. Before the cover, cleaning was so difficult. It doesn’t come apart very easily and would end up getting pretty grubby.”

The cover was a boost as it arrived just as Lily had been discharged from a month-long stay at Starship Hospital in Auckland. The following day, she celebrated her 2nd birthday. “We’ve been able to do heaps more together. The cover allows us to pop her in a chair anywhere we go, and we don’t have to worry about it getting damaged. The chair goes back when she’s finished using it, so we want to keep it as nice as possible,” Brenden said. “It should last her a good five years, but it’s also on our insurance, so if anything gets damaged, we have to pay for it. Now, we can worry less about an unexpected financial outlay.”

The cover is decorated with little foxes, which is suitable for Lily, given her condition. Despite the challenges she faces, Lily remains a happy and contented child. She has an older brother, Cohen, aged 4.

Lily’s story highlights the importance of support services for families caring for children with rare disorders. It can be a lonely experience when you don’t know anyone else going through the same thing, and it’s difficult to navigate the different services available. However, by connecting with others, families like Lily’s can get the advice and support they need to care for their loved ones.

While rare disorders like FoxG1 are, by definition, not common, it’s important that we continue to fund research into these conditions, so that we can better understand them and develop treatments to improve the lives of those affected. Public interest journalism like this article, funded through NZ on Air, helps to raise awareness of the challenges faced by families like Lily’s and the importance of supporting those affected by rare disorders.

News Source : Paul Williams

Source Link :Foxton Beach girl’s rare disorder battle/