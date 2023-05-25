“Rare disorder treatment”: Baby girl with rare disorder saved by doctors in Patna

Doctors Successfully Treat Rare Inherited Disorder at AIIMS-Patna

In a remarkable feat of medical expertise, doctors at the neonatology department of AIIMS-Patna have successfully treated a rare case of propionic acidemia, an inherited disorder that affects the body’s ability to process certain parts of proteins and fats.

The case involved a 3-week-old baby girl who was referred to AIIMS Patna from a private hospital due to repeated episodes of vomiting, lethargy, rapidly deteriorating mental status, and hyperammonemia. According to Dr. Shreekant Bharti, AIIMS-P’s public relations officer, high levels of ammonia in the blood can be life-threatening for a baby and may cause brain damage.

The neonatology team at AIIMS-Patna performed peritoneal dialysis for three days, following which the ammonia levels in the baby’s blood returned to normal. This procedure was done for the first time to any newborn at the hospital, and it involved inserting a catheter in the baby’s abdomen, which was a risky but necessary and lifesaving procedure.

The team of doctors who treated the baby girl included consultant neonatologists Dr. Bhawesh, Dr. Rameshwar, Dr. Sourabh, Dr. Keshav, Dr. Richie, and residents Dr. Pulak, Dr. Sanjeev, Dr. Janarthanan, and Dr. Shreya.

Propionic acidemia is a rare genetic disorder that affects about 1 in 100,000 people worldwide. It is caused by a deficiency of an enzyme called propionyl-CoA carboxylase, which is required to break down certain amino acids and fats. As a result, toxic substances build up in the body, leading to a wide range of symptoms, including vomiting, lethargy, poor feeding, seizures, and developmental delay.

If left untreated, propionic acidemia can be life-threatening, and babies born with this disorder require lifelong treatment with a special low-protein diet, medications, and other supportive measures.

The successful treatment of this rare case of propionic acidemia at AIIMS-Patna is a testament to the skill and dedication of the hospital’s neonatology team, who worked tirelessly to save the baby’s life. It also highlights the importance of early diagnosis and prompt treatment for inherited metabolic disorders, which can have devastating consequences if left untreated.

In conclusion, the doctors at AIIMS-Patna have set an example of excellence in medical care by successfully treating a rare case of propionic acidemia. Their expertise and dedication have saved the life of a precious newborn, and their success will undoubtedly inspire hope and confidence in many other families facing similar challenges.

Rare disorder treatment in Patna Pediatrician in Patna Baby girl saved by doctors in Patna Medical breakthrough in treating rare disorders Miracle recovery from rare disorder in Patna

News Source : Madan Kumar

Source Link :Doctors save baby girl with rare disorder | Patna News/