Rare Disorders NZ: Rare Disorders NZ demands explanation from Minister as severe disorder treatment becomes available without screening process

Why New Zealand Urgently Needs to Screen for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Introduction

Rare Disorders NZ, the national organization supporting New Zealanders living with rare conditions, has called on the Minister of Health to urgently investigate why spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is not included in the newborn screening program in New Zealand. This is despite Pharmac approving two life-saving therapies for pre-symptomatic treatment of the degenerative disease.

What is Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)?

SMA is a rare inherited neuromuscular condition that leads to progressive muscle wasting. Infants with the most severe form, type 1 SMA, die within the first two years of life. Without treatment, it is the most common genetic cause of death in infancy.

Why Screen for SMA?

Currently, in New Zealand, SMA is only diagnosed clinically once symptoms have begun, and delayed diagnosis is common, as the symptoms are similar to those of other diseases. Deterioration occurs rapidly, with infants with type 1 SMA losing almost all motor nerves by the time they are three months of age. All trials for SMA treatment have shown that treating pre-symptomatic infants yields much better clinical outcomes than treating symptomatic infants, as the disease is irreversible, and lost motor neurons cannot be restored. Newborn screening for SMA is already happening in a number of countries worldwide, and Australia is rolling it out nationwide this year.

The Urgency of Screening for SMA

Rare Disorders NZ has called on the Minister of Health to investigate why SMA is not included in the newborn screening program in New Zealand. The organization states that New Zealand has all the tools and capabilities to screen for SMA, and the lack of progress to begin screening for SMA needs to be rectified immediately. The consequences of not screening for SMA are high, as treating pre-symptomatic infants yields much better clinical outcomes than treating symptomatic infants. The cost is too high not to include SMA in the newborn screening program – to the child, to the family, and to the health system.

Conclusion

Rare Disorders NZ is the only national organization supporting all New Zealanders who live with a rare condition, and the people who care for them. It offers a central starting point for patients and families affected by rare disorders and helps families, patients, and healthcare providers find essential information and support groups. The organization has called on the Minister of Health to urgently investigate why SMA is not included in the newborn screening program in New Zealand. With an already well-established screening program in New Zealand and the capabilities to screen for severe combined immune deficiencies, implementing genetic testing for SMA should not pose major challenges. It is unacceptable to allow one single child to suffer deterioration from this disease now that treatment is finally being funded by Pharmac. Let’s get this right, and then let’s find out why it took so long to get it right.

Rare disorder treatment Access to rare disorder treatment Lack of screening for rare disorders Advocacy for rare disorder patients Government response to rare disorder treatment

News Source : Media release from Rare Disorders NZ

Source Link :Treatment for severe rare disorder finally available, but screening is not – Rare Disorders NZ wants answers from Minister/