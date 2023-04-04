Rare Hepatitis Outbreak Affects Wisconsin Children

Recent research has unveiled new information regarding an uncommon form of hepatitis that affected several children in Wisconsin. The studies have shed light on this rare illness that made the kids severely ill.

Study Shows Possible Link Between AAV2 and Severe Hepatitis Infections in Children

A recent study published in the journal Nature highlights the possible connection between adeno-associated virus type 2 (AAV2) and severe hepatitis infections in children. The study suggests that co-infections involving AAV2 and one or more helper viruses may be related to the severity of the disease.

Since the first cases were reported in 2021, at least 13 young children have died of severe hepatitis illnesses in the United States, and 22 have needed liver transplants. In Wisconsin, 12 cases have been reported since October 2021, with three cases testing positive for adenovirus alongside hepatitis. However, adenovirus has not been identified in liver samples, and its role in these cases is currently unknown.

What Experts Believe

Experts believe that extended COVID-19 lockdowns and social distancing may have left many children vulnerable to common bugs such as colds, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The timing of the AAV2 outbreak with the loosening of pandemic restrictions in 2021 is also suspect, and may have resulted in a population that was highly vulnerable to multiple viral infections.

More research is needed to understand whether AAV2 infections play a direct causal role in severe hepatitis infections or are coincidental. It is possible that the cases may stem from a previously unknown virus.

The Need for Further Research

Gastroenterologist Dr. Frank Tacke, who was not involved with the study, says that more research is needed, but “the fact that three independent groups found this from different areas of the world actually makes it really convincing.” Among the unanswered questions are whether AAV2 infections are a precursor to severe hepatitis, and whether they play a more casual role.

According to data from the World Health Organization, more than 1,000 children in 35 countries were diagnosed with severe acute hepatitis illnesses from April to July 2022, with nearly 50 children needing liver transplants and 22 dying.

Conclusion

The possible connection between AAV2 and severe hepatitis infections in children is a concerning development. This recent study highlights the need for further research to better understand the causes and potential treatments for this illness. Healthcare professionals and parents should remain vigilant and report any concerning symptoms to their healthcare provider.