“Rare skin disorder adoption”: Adoption of 12-Year-Old with Uncommon Skin Condition in Ahmedabad

Indian girl with rare skin condition and TB finds a family in the US

Prachi, a 12-year-old girl from Ahmedabad, India, has finally found a family in the US after being surrendered to the court by her parents at the age of four due to family feuds. Prachi has a rare skin condition known as erythroderma or exfoliative dermatitis, which causes blackened skin that is hard like scales. This condition, which is attributed to genetic factors, resulted in Prachi being rejected twice for adoption. She also suffers from TB, for which she has undergone surgeries twice.

Prachi initially lived in a juvenile foster home for three years and then at a Missionaries of Charity facility for another five years. She was finally adopted by Manju Goel, a medical doctor from Madison, Wisconsin, who is already a single mother to two daughters, both of whom were adopted. Goel emigrated to the US as a child and lives across the home of her parents. Despite never marrying, Goel has fulfilled her wish to be a mother by adopting two girls from Mumbai and Pune over the past 16 years.

The adoption agency officials said that the Ahmedabad regional passport office processed Prachi’s passport in a day as a special case, and Goel is likely to fly back to the US this week following completion of formalities. A medical practitioner, Goel feels closer to orphan children as her father was a probation officer in one such facility in Delhi. The family has made special arrangements at the Madison residence to welcome Prachi.

According to a senior official at the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) in Gujarat, children with any health conditions or disability find it difficult to get adopted in India. The trend indicates that Indian parents often go for the healthier children, and girls are often the first choice. It is mainly adoptive parents from abroad who choose children that need special care.

Prachi’s skin condition requires regular moisturizing to avoid the skin from getting too dry and peel off. As the condition affects the upper layer of skin, it also hampers perspiration. Due to her looks, Prachi could not make many friends, and the rejection by prospective parents also hurt her somewhere. However, her pain vanished when she got to know about her new family in the US.

Dimple M, a coordinator at Missionaries of Charity, said, “Prachi was so happy to meet her sister and mother. A reserved girl, she enjoys the company of close friends. We’re sure that she’ll grow to her full potential with her family.” Prachi’s story shows that with love and care, children with rare conditions can find a family that accepts them for who they are.

