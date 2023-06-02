Rasgulla Recipe: Discover the Most Unique Way to Make Sponge Rasgulla and Prepare it Right Away – Rasgulla Recipe

Introduction

Rasgulla, a popular Indian dessert made with chenna (cottage cheese) and soaked in sugar syrup, is loved by many. It is a perfect dessert to serve after a meal, or to celebrate a special occasion. However, making the perfect rasgulla can be tricky, as it requires the right technique and ingredients. In this article, we will be exploring a unique way to make rasgulla using sponges, which will give your rasgulla a unique texture and taste.

Ingredients

To make sponge rasgulla, you will need the following ingredients:

– 1 liter of full-fat milk

– 1/4 cup of lemon juice

– 1/4 cup of cornflour

– 1/2 cup of sugar

– 1/2 cup of water

– 1 teaspoon of rose water

– A pinch of cardamom powder

– A few drops of orange food color

Instructions

Step 1: Making the sponge

To make the sponge for the rasgulla, you will need to mix the cornflour with a little bit of water to make a paste. Add the paste to a large bowl of water and mix it well. The mixture will become slightly thick and creamy. Now, dip a clean sponge into the mixture and squeeze out any excess water. Repeat this process until the sponge is full of the mixture.

Step 2: Making the chenna

In a separate pot, heat the milk on medium heat until it comes to a boil. Once it starts to boil, add the lemon juice and stir it well. The milk will start to curdle, and the chenna will separate from the whey. Turn off the heat and let it sit for a few minutes to allow the chenna to settle.

Step 3: Straining the chenna

Strain the chenna using a muslin cloth or cheesecloth. Rinse it under cold water to remove any sourness from the lemon juice. Squeeze out any excess water and knead the chenna for 10-15 minutes until it becomes smooth and free of lumps.

Step 4: Making the rasgulla

Divide the chenna into small balls and flatten them. Place a piece of the sponge in the center of each flattened ball and fold the chenna around it, making sure the sponge is completely covered. Repeat this process with the remaining chenna and sponge.

Step 5: Cooking the rasgulla

In a separate pot, add the sugar, water, rose water, cardamom powder, and orange food color. Bring it to a boil and stir it well until the sugar dissolves. Once the sugar syrup reaches a rolling boil, carefully add the rasgulla to the syrup. Cover the pot and let it cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes.

Step 6: Serving the rasgulla

Once the rasgulla is cooked, turn off the heat and let it cool down. Serve it cold, garnished with some chopped pistachios or almonds.

Conclusion

Rasgulla is a delicious dessert that can be enjoyed by everyone. By using sponges in this recipe, you can give your rasgulla a unique texture and taste that is sure to impress your guests. The steps are easy to follow, and with a little bit of practice, you can make perfect sponge rasgulla every time. So, the next time you want to make something sweet, try this unique recipe and enjoy the deliciousness of sponge rasgulla.

Sponge Rasgulla Recipe Unique way to make Rasgulla Rasgulla making technique Sponge Rasgulla preparation method Delicious Rasgulla recipe

News Source : Nilu’s kitchen

Source Link :स्पंजी रसगुल्ला बनाने का सबसे अनोखा तरीका देखते ही बनाएंगे Rasgulla Recipe/