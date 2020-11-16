Rasheed Walker Death -Dead-Obituaries : Rasheed Walker a.k.a Jose Hustle Killed in North Nashville Shooting.

By | November 16, 2020
A 31 year-old Nashville Pro-Am founder, Rasheed Walker a.k.a Jose Hustle has died, according to a statement posted online on November 15.  2020.
Walker was shot and killed killed Saturday outside the Wireless Z store in North Nashville.
Detectives from the homicide unit have determined that a man with a rifle got out of a black car and ran toward Rasheed Walker, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release. Walker tried to run away, but was shot.

The shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. Saturday outside the store in the 1800 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard near St. Louis Street. Police at the scene said he was shot in the head. Walker was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in “extremely critical condition” and died, police said. According to a repot by MSN News. 

 

 

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Asa Duvall wrote 
Damn. RIP Rasheed Walker. Gave everything he had to the city. Allowed me the opportunity to coach before anyone else. Let’s get together and keep this Pro-Am going in his name J.ColeToo @JColeToo

Backfield in Motion, Inc. wrote
Our hearts are saddened by the passing of former Backfield in Motion Coordinator and Nashville Pro-Am Founder Rasheed Walker. We want to express our deepest sympathy to his family and let you know that our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Giant Blurry Finger Cody Clarke wrote

Found out today that an old friend of mine Rasheed Walker aka Jose Hustle has passed away. He and I found viral success in early youtube days with our ‘Been Had’ videos. He was always a genuinely kind and positive man. We never had the chance to meet in person. I miss him. RIP

