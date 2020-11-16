Rasheed Walker Death –Dead-Obituaries : Rasheed Walker a.k.a Jose Hustle Killed in North Nashville Shooting.

🙏🏽🙏🏽 Rasheed Walker.. was really hoping you would pull thru yesterday. Praying for your brothers and Walker family

Got damn I am sick af at this news I just received. Like I’m literally speechless man. RIP Rasheed Walker aka Jose Hustle Smfh this shit is crazy man 🤦🏾‍♂️

Asa Duvall wrote

Damn. RIP Rasheed Walker. Gave everything he had to the city. Allowed me the opportunity to coach before anyone else. Let’s get together and keep this Pro-Am going in his name J.ColeToo @JColeToo

Backfield in Motion, Inc. wrote

Our hearts are saddened by the passing of former Backfield in Motion Coordinator and Nashville Pro-Am Founder Rasheed Walker. We want to express our deepest sympathy to his family and let you know that our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Giant Blurry Finger Cody Clarke wrote

Found out today that an old friend of mine Rasheed Walker aka Jose Hustle has passed away. He and I found viral success in early youtube days with our ‘Been Had’ videos. He was always a genuinely kind and positive man. We never had the chance to meet in person. I miss him. RIP