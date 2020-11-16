Rasheed Walker Death –Dead-Obituaries : Rasheed Walker a.k.a Jose Hustle Killed in North Nashville Shooting.
The shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. Saturday outside the store in the 1800 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard near St. Louis Street. Police at the scene said he was shot in the head. Walker was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in “extremely critical condition” and died, police said. According to a repot by MSN News.
People who knew Rasheed Walker are sharing their shock and sorrow on social media today. He was involved in bettering the community, including founding the Nashville Pro-Am Basketball League. Here’s a @VUMChealth piece about him visiting trauma patients. https://t.co/p9oljKu5OL
— Holly Meyer (@HollyAMeyer) November 15, 2020
Our hearts are saddened by the passing of former Backfield in Motion Coordinator and Nashville Pro-Am Founder Rasheed Walker. We want to express our deepest sympathy to his family and let you know that our thoughts and prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/ZDXoGFVO9X
— Backfield in Motion, Inc. (@BIMNash) November 15, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
🙏🏽🙏🏽 Rasheed Walker.. was really hoping you would pull thru yesterday. Praying for your brothers and Walker family
— CashvilleEtc (@cashville_etc) November 15, 2020
Got damn I am sick af at this news I just received. Like I’m literally speechless man. RIP Rasheed Walker aka Jose Hustle Smfh this shit is crazy man 🤦🏾♂️
— KenWalton (@outspo_KENPod) November 15, 2020
Asa Duvall wrote
Damn. RIP Rasheed Walker. Gave everything he had to the city. Allowed me the opportunity to coach before anyone else. Let’s get together and keep this Pro-Am going in his name J.ColeToo @JColeToo
Backfield in Motion, Inc. wrote
Giant Blurry Finger Cody Clarke wrote
Found out today that an old friend of mine Rasheed Walker aka Jose Hustle has passed away. He and I found viral success in early youtube days with our ‘Been Had’ videos. He was always a genuinely kind and positive man. We never had the chance to meet in person. I miss him. RIP
