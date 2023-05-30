Rashmika Mandanna Biography: Biography of Rashmika Mandanna: Family, Husband, Film Career, Education, Debut Film, Interesting Facts, and Net Worth

Rashmika Mandanna: The Rising Star of Indian Cinema

Family Background

Rashmika Mandanna was born on 5th April 1996 in Virajpet, a small town in Kodagu district, Karnataka. Her father, Madan Mandanna, is a businessman, and her mother, Suman Mandanna, is a homemaker. She has a younger sister named Shiman Mandanna. Rashmika grew up in a humble family and was raised with traditional Indian values.

Education

Rashmika completed her schooling at Coorg Public School in Karnataka and pursued her pre-university education at Mysore Institute of Commerce and Arts. She then went on to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the prestigious M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Bangalore.

Film Career

Rashmika made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film ‘Kirik Party,’ which was a massive commercial success and established her as a leading actress in the industry. She then went on to star in several other Kannada films, including ‘Anjani Putra,’ ‘Chamak,’ and ‘Yajamana,’ among others.

In 2018, Rashmika made her Telugu debut with the film ‘Chalo,’ which was also a commercial success. She then starred in several other Telugu films, including ‘Geetha Govindam,’ ‘Devadas,’ and ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru.’

In 2019, Rashmika made her Tamil debut with the film ‘Dear Comrade,’ which was also dubbed in Telugu and Malayalam. The film received critical acclaim, and Rashmika’s performance was widely appreciated.

Debut Film

Rashmika made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film ‘Kirik Party,’ which was directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by G.S. Guptha. The film was a coming-of-age drama and revolved around a group of college students. Rashmika played the female lead, Saanvi Joseph, and received critical acclaim for her performance.

Net Worth

Rashmika’s estimated net worth is around $5 million, according to various sources. She earns a significant amount from her acting projects, brand endorsements, and other ventures.

Facts

Rashmika is a trained classical dancer and has performed at various cultural events.

She is fluent in Kannada, Telugu, and English.

Rashmika is a pet lover and has a pet dog named Aura.

She is also a philanthropist and has supported various causes, including education and healthcare.

Personal Life

Rashmika Mandanna got engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty in 2017, but the couple called off their engagement in 2018. Currently, Rashmika is single and focused on her career.

Conclusion

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talented and sought-after actresses in Indian cinema today. She has carved a niche for herself with her impressive performances and has won the hearts of audiences across the country. With several exciting projects in the pipeline, Rashmika is all set to take the film industry by storm.

