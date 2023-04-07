Rationalist Prabir Ghosh dies at 78. #RIPPrabirGhosh

At 10:30am today, Prabir Ghosh, a renowned rationalist from West Bengal, passed away at the age of 78. He had suffered from an illness for an extended period of time. It is noteworthy that Prabir Ghosh’s generous contribution of his body will continue even after his demise. #PrabirGhosh #Rationalist

Prabir Ghosh, a well-known rationalist in West Bengal, passed away today at the age of 78. He had been ill for a long time prior to his death. Ghosh’s commitment to the principles of rationalism made him a beloved figure among many in his community.

Despite his passing, Ghosh’s legacy lives on through his decision to donate his body, contributing to the advancement of scientific knowledge and medical research. The donation of his body is a powerful testament to his belief in rationalism, even in death.

Throughout his life, Prabir Ghosh was a vocal advocate for the scientific method and critical thinking. He was an active member of various organizations that promoted these values, including the Science and Rationalists’ Association of India, the Indian Humanist Union, and the Kolkata-based Prabir Ghosh Foundation. Ghosh’s work in these organizations helped to spread awareness about rationalism and its role in shaping modern Indian society.

Ghosh was also an accomplished author, having published numerous books on the subject of rationalism. These works were geared towards both adults and children, with the aim of promoting critical thinking and scientific inquiry among readers of all ages. By writing clear and concise texts that were accessible to a wide audience, Ghosh was able to extend his influence beyond the scientific and rationalist communities.

The passing of Prabir Ghosh is a loss not only to his immediate family and the rationalist community but to all those who seek to promote scientific inquiry and critical thinking in society. His work and legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations to uphold these essential values.

Source : @RTorg_

Prabir Ghosh, one of the rationalists of West Bengal passed away at 10:30am today. He was 78 years old. He was ill for a long time. Prabir Ghosh continues to donate his body.#PrabirGhosh #rationalist pic.twitter.com/N1QLOXuhkS — Rational Thinkers (@RTorg_) April 7, 2023

Prabir Ghosh, one of the rationalists of West Bengal passed away at 10:30am today. He was 78 years old. He was ill for a long time. Prabir Ghosh continues to donate his body.#PrabirGhosh #rationalist pic.twitter.com/N1QLOXuhkS — Rational Thinkers (@RTorg_) April 7, 2023