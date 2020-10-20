Raul Mata Death – Dead – Obituary :Raul Mata who was in custody for allegedly killing his 16 yr old stepdaughter in Miami.
Raul Mata has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.
“Felix Cortez on Twitter: “Santa Cruz county sheriff’s office confirms that 46 yr old Raul Mata who was in custody for allegedly killing his 16 yr old stepdaughter in Miami, Florida 16 years ago has died as a result of a suicide attempt..”
Santa Cruz county sheriff's office confirms that 46 yr old Raul Mata who was in custody for allegedly killing his 16 yr old stepdaughter in Miami, Florida 16 years ago has died as a result of a suicide attempt.. pic.twitter.com/KvrzTv1uxw
— Felix Cortez (@FelixKSBW) October 20, 2020
Tributes
Raul Mata, 46, was taken into custody last Monday by the Watsonville Police Department and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the killing of his 16-year-old stepdaughter, Dilcia Mejia, authorities said. https://t.co/9ydhRkAOoR
— AK Test (@AKTAtest) October 14, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.