Raul Mata Death – Dead – Obituary :Raul Mata who was in custody for allegedly killing his 16 yr old stepdaughter in Miami.

Raul Mata has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“Felix Cortez on Twitter: “Santa Cruz county sheriff’s office confirms that 46 yr old Raul Mata who was in custody for allegedly killing his 16 yr old stepdaughter in Miami, Florida 16 years ago has died as a result of a suicide attempt..”

Santa Cruz county sheriff's office confirms that 46 yr old Raul Mata who was in custody for allegedly killing his 16 yr old stepdaughter in Miami, Florida 16 years ago has died as a result of a suicide attempt.. pic.twitter.com/KvrzTv1uxw — Felix Cortez (@FelixKSBW) October 20, 2020

Tributes

Raul Mata, 46, was taken into custody last Monday by the Watsonville Police Department and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the killing of his 16-year-old stepdaughter, Dilcia Mejia, authorities said. https://t.co/9ydhRkAOoR — AK Test (@AKTAtest) October 14, 2020