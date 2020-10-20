Raul Mata Death – Dead – Obituary :Raul Mata who was in custody for allegedly killing his 16 yr old stepdaughter in Miami.

Raul Mata has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“Felix Cortez on Twitter: “Santa Cruz county sheriff’s office confirms that 46 yr old Raul Mata who was in custody for allegedly killing his 16 yr old stepdaughter in Miami, Florida 16 years ago has died as a result of a suicide attempt..”

