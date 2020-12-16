Raul Orozco Death -Dead – Obituary : Raul Orozco, the bishop of La Senda Antigua in southern California has Died .
Raul Orozco, the bishop of La Senda Antigua in southern California has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
We are saddened to announce the passing of Brother Raul Orozco, the bishop of La Senda Antigua in southern California. Brother Orozco was a member of the UPCI’s General Board and pastor of our largest church and daughter work network in North America.https://t.co/bp0gxNCYof
