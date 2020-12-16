Raul Orozco Death -Dead – Obituary : Raul Orozco, the bishop of La Senda Antigua in southern California has Died .

December 16, 2020
0 Comment

Raul Orozco, the bishop of La Senda Antigua in southern California has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

David K. Bernard @davidkbernard We are saddened to announce the passing of Brother Raul Orozco, the bishop of La Senda Antigua in southern California. Brother Orozco was a member of the UPCI’s General Board and pastor of our largest church and daughter work network in North America.

