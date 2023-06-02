Raven Symone net worth: Exploring Raven Symone’s Net Worth Amidst NDA Controversy Shaking the Internet

Popular Disney Star Raven Symone Reveals She Had All Her Dates Sign an NDA

Raven Symone, the 37-year-old actress, recently made headlines after revealing on Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast interview that she had all her romantic partners sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). The actress, whose current net worth is $55 million, shared that she felt the need to have her partners sign the contract to ensure that her privacy remained intact.

According to Raven, it took her some time to wrap her head around the idea of having her partners sign an NDA, but she reasoned that people in her position needed to do that. When asked at which point she would present the paperwork to her partners, Raven replied, “Before the naughty times come. I’m serious. Like, right before naughty time comes.”

Raven’s decision to have her partners sign an NDA was met with praise from fans and supporters. Many people supported the actress’s decision, reasoning that many individuals often take advantage of relationships with celebrities, which can endanger their reputation. A few people also mentioned that this was why they never got to hear anything about Raven’s love life.

During the podcast interview, Raven also revealed that she had to ask her wife, Miranda Maday, to sign an NDA. The actress shared that her mother kept bugging her to get Miranda to sign the contract while they were spending some time in a French-type outdoor restaurant in New York. However, Raven shared that it was hard for her because she knew something was different about her now-wife.

While Miranda initially refused to sign the NDA, she eventually signed it because she knew that her wife was being pushed to do it. The actress further said that Miranda was understanding about it, but they both noted that an NDA generally takes away the genuineness of the whole dating thing.

Raven Symone announced that she was lesbian in 2013. The actress later explained that she never thought she would be able to acknowledge her sexuality since her personal life did not matter. She said that what mattered at the time was what was only supposed to be sold as the Raven Symone brand. In Howie’s podcast, the actress said that she was now “very out.”

Finally, Raven added that these NDA contracts have now gotten worse. The actress said that now people have consent forms listing out what they would like to do or they are allowed to do while being intimate with someone. As such, the actress concluded that she still has all the NDA paperworks so that nobody can spill anything.

In conclusion, Raven Symone’s decision to have her partners sign an NDA is a smart move, considering the attention that comes with being a celebrity. It is understandable that many people in her position would take similar measures to protect their privacy. However, it is also important to note that an NDA could take away the genuineness of the whole dating thing. Nonetheless, it is a necessary evil that comes with being a celebrity.

Raven Symone Net worth Celebrity income Entertainment industry Personal finances

News Source : Amrita Das

Source Link :What is Raven Symone’s net worth? Fortune explored as NDA claim takes the internet by a storm/