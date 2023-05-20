“New Victim Identified in Bologna: Investigation Continues on Suspect in Ravenna Flood”

On May 20th, 2023, in Bologna, it is reported that Ravenna is hoping that the land barrier installed in Faenza will withstand the continuous flooding that threatens the city. The rain persists, accompanied by more red alerts, and Romagna is now facing shortages of both food and cleaning supplies. Amidst these challenges, another victim has been identified.

