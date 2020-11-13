Ravi Belagere Death –Dead-Obituaries : Prominent Bengaluru-based journalist has died from heart attack.

Prominent Bengaluru-based journalist and writer Ravi Belagere passed away on Friday morning at the age of 62.

Ravi Belagere has died, according to a statement posted online on November 12

Ravi Belagere Cause of Death.

According to sources, Ravi suffered a heart attack on Thursday night at tabloid Hai Bangalore office. He was declared dead by Apollo Hospitals in Bengaluru where he was admitted on Thursday night itself. According to a report by thenewsminute.com

Vikram Hegde

Venkatesh BharadwajFlag of India

#ravibelagere A great writer with a bundle of knowledge; reason behind the success of Hai Bengaluru! is no more. May his soul Rest In Peace Om Shanthi

Raghavendra Rao

#RIP #ravibelagere you lived your life with fear none attitude leaning on #fourthestate as your savior always which also earned you bread and scotch. But for #print #media some part of #yellowjournalism is dead in regional quarters. Many fearing such media will breathe easy today.

Agastya Mishra

I condole the death of veteran journalist and writer and who ran a educational institute, Ravi Belagere. May his soul find peace.

I pray that the Lord will give his family the power to end this grief.

I’m a Proud Prarthanite Sparkles

Om Shanti.

churumuri

Like many editors, #RaviBelagere attracted charges of blackmail and extortion. But the Bellary man who came to Bangalore with Rs 380 in his pocket turned it on its head with an annual declaration of his cars, homes, debts and taxes paid.

Pramod

Senior journalist Ravi Belagere, editor of Hai Bangalore tabloid, passes away. RIP. What a colorful career. Last few years, I remember covering all the controversies related to him including a breach of privilege arrest.

Dhanya Rajendran

G.S.Karthick

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Journalist #RaviBelegere

intellectual giant of our times. Frank , fearless ,colorful and Controversial journalist.

Condolences to belegere family & prayers for the departed soul

Vikram Hegde

Most people would have been content with that. But not Ravi Belagere. He challenged the verdict in the High Court, stating that “admonition” was not one of the punishments prescribed in the Cr.P.C.

Hence a magistrate could not admonish him.