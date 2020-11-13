Ravi Belagere Death –Dead-Obituaries : Prominent Bengaluru-based journalist has died from heart attack.
Ravi Belagere Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Vikram Hegde
Most people would have been content with that. But not Ravi Belagere. He challenged the verdict in the High Court, stating that “admonition” was not one of the punishments prescribed in the Cr.P.C.
Hence a magistrate could not admonish him.
Vikram Hegde
The trial court found that while his intention was to act in self defence, he had indeed violated several arms act provisions.
So the trial court merely admonished him.
Venkatesh BharadwajFlag of India
#ravibelagere A great writer with a bundle of knowledge; reason behind the success of Hai Bengaluru! is no more. May his soul Rest In Peace Om Shanthi
Raghavendra Rao
#RIP #ravibelagere you lived your life with fear none attitude leaning on #fourthestate as your savior always which also earned you bread and scotch. But for #print #media some part of #yellowjournalism is dead in regional quarters. Many fearing such media will breathe easy today.
Agastya Mishra
I condole the death of veteran journalist and writer and who ran a educational institute, Ravi Belagere. May his soul find peace.
I pray that the Lord will give his family the power to end this grief.
I’m a Proud Prarthanite Sparkles
Om Shanti.
churumuri
Like many editors, #RaviBelagere attracted charges of blackmail and extortion. But the Bellary man who came to Bangalore with Rs 380 in his pocket turned it on its head with an annual declaration of his cars, homes, debts and taxes paid.
Pramod
Senior journalist Ravi Belagere, editor of Hai Bangalore tabloid, passes away. RIP. What a colorful career. Last few years, I remember covering all the controversies related to him including a breach of privilege arrest.
Dhanya Rajendran
Senior journalist Ravi Belagere, editor of Hai Bangalore tabloid, passes away. RIP. What a colorful career. Last few years, I remember covering all the controversies related to him including a breach of privilege arrest.
G.S.Karthick
Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Journalist #RaviBelegere
intellectual giant of our times. Frank , fearless ,colorful and Controversial journalist.
Condolences to belegere family & prayers for the departed soul
Vikram Hegde
#RaviBelagere founded the runaway hit tabloid ‘Hi! Bangalore’; won millions of fans with his crime and music shows on TV; launched a well-regarded school. But the compliment he most liked was to hear autodrivers say: “ಸಕತ್ತಾಗಿ ಬರೀತಾನೆ ನನ್ಮಗ” (bugger writes beautifully). pic.twitter.com/pjAVA4rcXB
— churumuri (@churumuri) November 13, 2020
