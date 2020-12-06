Ravi Patwardhan Death -Dead : Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan has Died .
Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
Veteran actor #RaviPatwardhan, known for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema as well as theatre, has passed away.https://t.co/cJjB1qFnnI
— The Quint (@TheQuint) December 6, 2020
