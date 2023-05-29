raw flour safety: Avoid the Risks of Using Raw Flour in Your Kitchen

Recall of Gold Medal Flour

Background Information

In late September of 2019, General Mills issued a voluntary recall of their Gold Medal Flour due to concerns of potential E. coli contamination. The recall affected both bleached and unbleached flour products with specific better-if-used-by dates.

The Recall

The recall included 5- and 10-pound bags of Unbleached Gold Medal Flour with better-if-used-by dates of September 6, 2020, and September 16, 2020. Additionally, 2- and 5-pound bags of Bleached Gold Medal Flour with better-if-used-by dates of September 6, 2020, and September 7, 2020, were included in the recall.

The recall was initiated after the FDA discovered E. coli during a routine sampling of the flour. The investigation revealed that the contamination was likely due to a production line issue at the General Mills facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

E. coli is a potentially dangerous bacterium that can cause serious illness and even death. Symptoms of E. coli infection may include abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. In severe cases, the infection can lead to kidney failure.

Response from General Mills

General Mills acted quickly to address the issue and issued a statement on their website, urging consumers to check any Gold Medal Flour products they have in their homes and discard them if they match the recalled items.

The company also posted a list of frequently asked questions about the recall, including information on how to identify the affected products, what to do if you have already used the flour, and how to receive a refund if you have purchased any of the recalled items.

In addition to their online efforts, General Mills also reached out to retailers across the country to ensure that the recalled products were removed from store shelves.

Taking Precautions

While the recall only affected a small portion of General Mills’ Gold Medal Flour products, it is important for consumers to take precautions when handling any type of flour.

The FDA recommends that all flour products be cooked thoroughly before consumption to help reduce the risk of foodborne illness. This includes baking, frying, and boiling any dough or batter that contains flour.

Additionally, it is important to wash your hands and any surfaces that come into contact with flour to prevent the spread of bacteria.

Conclusion

The recall of Gold Medal Flour serves as a reminder that food safety is a top priority for both consumers and manufacturers. General Mills’ swift response to the issue and their commitment to transparency and communication throughout the recall process should be applauded.

As consumers, it is our responsibility to take precautions when handling food products and to stay informed about any potential recalls or safety concerns. By staying vigilant and following recommended safety guidelines, we can help ensure that our food supply remains safe and healthy for all.

