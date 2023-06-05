“raw jackfruit chips recipe”: How to Make Delicious Raw Jackfruit Chips: A Recipe

Ruchikara Halasina Kaayi Chips Maaduva Vidhana – Tasty Raw Jackfruit Chips Recipe

Introduction:

Raw jackfruit is a versatile ingredient that can be used in many delicious dishes. It is also a great substitute for meat in vegetarian and vegan diets. One of the most popular ways to enjoy raw jackfruit is by making chips. In this article, we will share a simple and easy recipe for making tasty raw jackfruit chips.

Ingredients:

1 raw jackfruit

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp red chilli powder

Instructions:

Peel the raw jackfruit and remove the seeds. Cut the jackfruit into thin slices. Heat the coconut oil in a pan. Add the jackfruit slices to the pan and fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. Remove the jackfruit chips from the pan and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb the excess oil. Season the chips with salt and red chilli powder. Enjoy your tasty raw jackfruit chips!

Tips:

If you have a mandoline slicer, use it to slice the jackfruit into thin, uniform slices.

Make sure the oil is hot before adding the jackfruit slices to the pan. This will ensure that the chips are crispy and not soggy.

Don’t overcrowd the pan. Fry the jackfruit chips in small batches to ensure that they cook evenly.

Store the chips in an airtight container to keep them crispy.

Benefits of Raw Jackfruit:

Raw jackfruit is a healthy and nutritious ingredient that has many benefits. It is high in fiber, which can help regulate digestion and prevent constipation. It is also low in calories and fat, making it a great option for weight loss. Raw jackfruit is also a good source of vitamin C, which can boost your immune system and protect against illnesses. Additionally, it is rich in antioxidants, which can help prevent cancer and other chronic diseases.

Conclusion:

Raw jackfruit chips are a delicious and healthy snack that can be enjoyed by everyone. This simple recipe is easy to follow and can be made in just a few minutes. So why not give it a try and enjoy the many benefits of raw jackfruit today!

Raw jackfruit chips Healthy snack recipes South Indian cuisine Vegan and vegetarian recipes Traditional Indian recipes

News Source : Vishnu’s Kitchen

Source Link :ರುಚಿಕರ ಹಲಸಿನ ಕಾಯಿ ಚಿಪ್ಸ್ ಮಾಡುವ ವಿಧಾನ / tasty raw jackfruit chips recipe/