“Rawlings T-Ball Bat” : Remixed Rawlings T-Ball Bat: USA Baseball, -12, 1 Piece Aluminum, 2 1/4 Barrel

Rawlings Remix T-Ball Bat -12 | 1 Pc. Aluminum | 2 1/4 Barrel | Approved by USA Baseball



Rawlings has always been a trusted name in the world of baseball, and now they have come up with something that will be perfect for young players who are just starting out in the game. The Rawlings Remix T-ball bat is a great option for children who are aged 7 and under, and it comes with a range of features that make it easy to use and highly effective on the field.

One of the standout features of the Rawlings Remix T-ball bat is its -12 drop weight. This means that the bat is incredibly lightweight, making it easy for young players to swing and make contact with the ball. This is especially important for children who are just starting out in the game and are still developing their skills. The lightweight design of the bat will help them to make better contact with the ball and build up their confidence on the field.

Another great feature of the Rawlings Remix T-ball bat is its enlarged sweet spot. This means that the area of the bat where the ball is most likely to make contact has been increased, making it easier for young players to hit the ball. This is especially important for t-ball players who are still developing their hand-eye coordination and may struggle to make consistent contact with the ball. The enlarged sweet spot of the Rawlings Remix T-ball bat will help to improve their performance on the field and make the game more enjoyable for them.

The Rawlings Remix T-ball bat is also approved by USA Baseball for use in all t-ball leagues. This means that parents can be confident that their child’s bat meets the required safety standards and is suitable for use in official games. The bat is made from 1 pc. aluminum and has a 2 1/4 barrel, which is the standard size for t-ball bats. The bat is also designed with a stylish, sublimated bat graphic in black, white, and metallic silver. Each bat has a unique pattern, which is sure to make your child stand out in the batter’s box.

In conclusion, the Rawlings Remix T-ball bat is an excellent option for young players who are just starting out in the game. Its -12 drop weight and enlarged sweet spot make it easy for children to swing and make contact with the ball, while its USA Baseball approval ensures that it meets all required safety standards. The bat also has a stylish design that is sure to make your child stand out on the field. Overall, the Rawlings Remix T-ball bat is a great investment for parents who want to give their child the best possible start in the game of baseball.



