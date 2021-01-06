Ray Bayles Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ray Bayles has Died .

Ray Bayles has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Tributes paid to football's Ray Bayles who has died aged 73 https://t.co/5UpOf47CKX — Eastern Daily Press (@EDP24) January 6, 2021

