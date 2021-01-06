Ray Bayles Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ray Bayles has Died .
Ray Bayles has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Tributes paid to football's Ray Bayles who has died aged 73 https://t.co/5UpOf47CKX
— Eastern Daily Press (@EDP24) January 6, 2021
Eastern Daily Press @EDP24 Tributes paid to football’s Ray Bayles who has died aged 73
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.