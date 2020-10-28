Ray Blacklock Death – Dead : Ray Blacklock Obituary :Former Panthers winger passed away.

Former Panthers winger Ray Blacklock passed away this morning after a long battle with illness. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.#Vale pic.twitter.com/kpAGKsJd73 — Penrith Panthers (@PenrithPanthers) October 27, 2020

Tributes

@PhilGould15

Terribly sad news, Phil.

Great fellow, great player.

Vale Ray Blacklock, with John “Chicka” Ferguson, “The Soul Brothers” with you at Newtown. https://t.co/0EibWAfYjk — 💧Chris Mac (@ChrisMac1270) October 27, 2020

Ray Blacklock images. Ray was captain of Panther first ever premiership team in 1978 when he led the Under 23s to success. He made his name at the Newtown Jets and his combination with John ‘Chicka’ Ferguson was legendary. pic.twitter.com/bjjEGwiK0s — PhilGould15 (@PhilGould15) October 27, 2020

READ Moley’s tribute to Ray Blacklock – and hear some hilarious stories from the great man when I spoke to him a few years back.#RIPhttps://t.co/hKZHAfdJ4f pic.twitter.com/tCWBsu3QNf — The Mole (@9_Moley) October 27, 2020

Very sad to learn this morning of the passing of @PenrithPanthers, @newtownrlfc and @RaidersCanberra winger Ray Blacklock at the age of 65. Great player. Great bloke. Great mate. We shared some fun. He will be missed by all who knew him. RIP — PhilGould15 (@PhilGould15) October 27, 2020