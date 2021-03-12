Ray Campi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ray Campi has Died.

Ray Campi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

Jim Hilmar & Frettin’ Fingers 4h · I just heard that rockabilly rebel Ray Campi passed away earlier today. Ray played several instruments including upright bass – which he ‘rode’ like a bucking bronco during “live” performances. R.I.P. Ray. In case you’re not familiar with Ray – here’s a YouTube link to one of his tunes I get requests for on my Frettin’ Fingers Radio Show – “Catapillar”:

Source: (8) Jim Hilmar & Frettin’ Fingers – Posts | Facebook

Kelly Bragg

Deke, I sure hope you do an autobiography some day so I can read all the stories about the people you have met and played with over the years so those memories aren’t lost to history. Sorry for your loss and thanks for relating these stories to us.

Natalie-Anne Leroy Romer

Aw, this is so sad to see. He was such a sweet sweet man. Many will know him and remember him for his talent and passion for music, but I will always remember him as one of the most kind and graciously sunny spirits I’ve ever known. Always making you feel welcome, Ray lived up to his name.

Merlene Travis

I can’t even read this all right now, but I will. My heart is broken. Ray. He was one of a kind. A pioneer. I knew when I last saw him he wouldn’t last forever, but. I wished he would.

Walt Steiner

Great words for my early hero… my parents once in LA in the Kate eighties have gone for me to Ronnie Weiser’s home and buy some records… and he kindly invited them for some Ice tea, and called Ray Campi… very rapidely, he drove by and so my parents and Ray Campi met, and discussed for about an hour… my parents got the stack of records signed and brought them back to Geneva… and I was a hero for my buddies because I could give away records to them, directly from the Rollin’ Rock source… By the way, my parents have no real intererest in Rockabilly… but my dad sometimes recalls that story when he met Ray Scampi, as he miscalled him…

Yeah, Ray Campi has a big place in my passion to rock’n’roll, and, yes, I often thought about you, as a kind of Ray Campi for the modern days… and the love and respect for Merle Travis that you share is the logical link…

Well, the Rockabilly Man will sound alot in my home today….

Robin-Susan Reed

Nice tribute Deke…That was fun meeting him at the gig in Spain. He was a real character and definitely one of a kind. rip Ray

Steve Hathaway

Ray Campi and his Rockabilly Rebels were the rockabilly band that got me hooked. Colin Winsky and Jerry Sikorski had the classic look and youth, and Ray the drive and authenticity. Ray was always accessable to fans. I made a great friend when I traded an extra copy I had of Tommy Scott Macy’s 78 of “Tennessee” for one of his signed posters. Ray said he had been wanting that particular record for a long time. Whenever I saw him in later years at Viva Las Vegas or other shows he always said hi.

Sween Lahman

Great tribute Deke. That’s a a real full circle tale to tell you shared here. He was the real deal. He was a breath of fresh air for me in that time when it looked like all the “Cat” bands were everywhere and the only thing that represented rockabilly music. RIP Ray Campi.

Laura Carlucci

He gave us the first autographed picture when we opened our salon. He was very supportive of small local businesses.

Sabrina Kaleta

I loved that man and really regret not going to call on him in recent years. He always told me that the best thing he ever did was be a teacher.

Greg Ogarrio

My condolences, Deke. I took this shot in April 1979 at the Keystone Palo Alto. Says it all! Two months earlier, I saw Ray tearing it up at the Mabuhay Gardens in San Francisco, my first exposure to what I called punk rockabilly. Just the wildest.