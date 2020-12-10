Ray Cooper Death -Dead – Obituary : @AusFedPolice Superintendent Ray Cooper has Died .
@AusFedPolice Superintendent Ray Cooper has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Sad to hear of the passing of former @AusFedPolice Superintendent Ray Cooper, onetime head of operations for the AFP's internal investigations. A great and honourable copper.
— Ross Coulthart (@rosscoulthart) December 10, 2020
Ross Coulthart @rosscoulthart Sad to hear of the passing of former @AusFedPolice Superintendent Ray Cooper, onetime head of operations for the AFP’s internal investigations. A great and honourable copper.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.