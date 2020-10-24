Ray Crawford Death – Dead – Obituary : Ray Crawford, the grandfather of late midget and micro star Donnie Ray Crawford has died.

Ray Crawford, the grandfather of late midget and micro star Donnie Ray Crawford has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 24, 2020.

“Sprint Car & Midget on Twitter: “SAD NEWS: Ray Crawford, the grandfather of late midget and micro star Donnie Ray Crawford, died this week at the age of 79. ”

SAD NEWS: Ray Crawford, the grandfather of late midget and micro star Donnie Ray Crawford, died this week at the age of 79. https://t.co/Sr8GdVDMv4 — Sprint Car & Midget (@SprintCarMagz) October 24, 2020

Tributes

———————— –