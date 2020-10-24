Ray Crawford Death – Dead – Obituary : Ray Crawford, the grandfather of late midget and micro star Donnie Ray Crawford has died.

By | October 24, 2020
0 Comment

Ray Crawford Death – Dead – Obituary : Ray Crawford, the grandfather of late midget and micro star Donnie Ray Crawford has died.

Ray Crawford, the grandfather of late midget and micro star Donnie Ray Crawford has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 24, 2020.

“Sprint Car & Midget on Twitter: “SAD NEWS: Ray Crawford, the grandfather of late midget and micro star Donnie Ray Crawford, died this week at the age of 79. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.