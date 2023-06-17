Ray Anthony Lewis III : “Ray Lewis III dies at 28, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis”

The son of former NFL player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, Ray Anthony Lewis III, passed away at the age of 28 after being found unresponsive in a central Florida home. Emergency services responded to a medical emergency call and administered Narcan, a medication used to treat narcotic overdoses, but it was unsuccessful. Authorities found a used needle, a small plastic bag, and an apparent anti-anxiety pill in the home. Lewis III was a former running back who attended Lake Mary Prep High School and played on the practice squad for the University of Miami before transferring to Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union. His brother Rahsaan Lewis shared the news of his death on social media.

Read Full story : Son of NFL Hall of Famer given Narcan before his death /

News Source : Scooby Axson

Narcan administration in NFL families Son of NFL legend dies after Narcan use NFL Hall of Famer’s son overdose and Narcan Narcan as a life-saving measure in NFL circles Substance abuse and Narcan use in NFL families