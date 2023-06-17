“Ray Lewis III dies from accidental overdose, police report”

“Ray Lewis III accidental overdose” : “Ray Lewis III Dies at 28 from Accidental Overdose: Police Report”
Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis (pictured), passed away earlier this week at the age of 28 due to an accidental overdose, as reported by TMZ.com. Despite administering Narcan, police were unable to revive him.
The police report revealed that a blue pill, suspected to be Alprazolam, a used needle, and a small plastic bag were found inside an empty beer can. The official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
Ray III played football in high school at Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida and in college at Miami (Fla.), Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.
