Ray Lewis III dies from accidental overdose, son of NFL legend Ray Lewis

According to a report, Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, passed away due to an accidental overdose. The 28-year-old was found naked and unresponsive by Florida police after receiving a call on June 14. Despite CPR from a friend and Narcan administration by police, Lewis III remained unresponsive. The athlete began his football career at Lake Mary Prep where he excelled as a running back. He later played for Miami (Fl.), Coastal Carolina, Virginia Union, and the Wyoming Mustangs. Lewis III’s sudden death has left his family and friends heartbroken, with his brother and sister posting tributes on social media.

News Source : Nika Shakhnazarova

