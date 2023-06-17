“Ray Lewis III drug overdose victim” : Ray Lewis III dies from drug overdose in Casselberry, Florida: Police reveal cause of death

The cause of death for Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL Ravens player Ray Lewis, has been revealed by the police. Lewis passed away on Wednesday due to a drug overdose at a Casselberry home. A blue pill, tentatively identified as Alprazolam, was discovered near Lewis, who was found unresponsive in a bedroom. Police and fire crews tried to revive him with NARCAN, but he was transported to Advent Health Altamonte. Lewis was a celebrated high school football player in Florida and played for Miami, Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union. The news of his untimely death was shared by his younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, on Instagram.

News Source : FOX 35 Orlando

Ray Lewis III overdose Central Florida overdose death Ray Lewis son overdose NFL legend’s son dies from overdose Ray Lewis III tragedy