Ray Lewis III, Son of Hall of Fame Football Player Ray Lewis, Passes Away at Age 28

Ray Lewis III, Son of Hall of Fame Football Player Ray Lewis, Dies at Age 28

The world of football is mourning the loss of Ray Lewis III, son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis. The younger Lewis passed away at the age of 28, leaving behind a legacy of his own as a promising football player.

Ray Lewis III played collegiate football at Coastal Carolina University and was a member of the team that won the FCS championship in 2014. He later went on to play for the Canadian Football League’s Ottawa Redblacks.

His father, Ray Lewis, is a legendary linebacker who played for the Baltimore Ravens for 17 seasons and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. The elder Lewis has not yet commented on his son’s passing.

The cause of Ray Lewis III’s death has not been disclosed. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Ray Lewis III football career Ray Lewis III personal life Ray Lewis III legacy Ray Lewis Jr. tribute to son Ray Lewis III impact on football community