Ray Lewis Jr. Dies in June – Cause of Death Unknown; Son of Ray Lewis III Pronounced Dead

Ray Lewis III, Son of Ray Lewis, Passes Away

Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL player Ray Lewis, has sadly passed away. He was pronounced dead in June, and the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Ray Lewis Jr. was a standout athlete in his own right, following in his father’s footsteps to become a football player. He played college football at Coastal Carolina University before pursuing a career in the NFL.

The news of his sudden and unexpected death has shocked the sports world and left his family and friends in mourning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Ray Lewis III. You will be missed.

