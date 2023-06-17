Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies at 28: Obituary

Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Legend Ray Lewis, Dies at 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 28.

Lewis III was a standout football player at the University of Miami, where he played for three seasons before transferring to Coastal Carolina University. He had dreams of following in his father’s footsteps and pursuing a career in the NFL.

According to reports, Lewis III was found unresponsive in his apartment in South Carolina. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

His father, Ray Lewis, is a two-time Super Bowl champion and 13-time Pro Bowl selection. He played his entire 17-year career with the Baltimore Ravens and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Lewis III is survived by his parents, Ray and Tatyana Lewis, and his siblings, Rashaan, Kaitlin, and Diaymon. The family has not yet released a statement regarding his passing.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Lewis family during this difficult time.

