Ray Pennington Death – Dead :  Ray Pennington Obituary : country songwriter Killed in House Fire .

By | October 8, 2020
0 Comment

 A house fire claimed the life of country songwriter Ray Pennington on Wednesday.

“I lost the greatest man I’ve ever known,” said Katie McCormack, his granddaughter.

For McCormack, Pennington was just "Pop." To the world, he was a well-known singer, songwriter and producer in country music. His song, "I'm A Ramblin' Man," was a hit for Waylon Jennings.

 

Mel Parker
My condolences to Ray’s family and friends, Ray was the producer on my first recording “Valdosta Woman” on MRC Records.

