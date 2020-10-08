Ray Pennington Death – Dead : Ray Pennington Obituary : country songwriter Killed in House Fire .
A house fire claimed the life of country songwriter Ray Pennington on Wednesday.
“I lost the greatest man I’ve ever known,” said Katie McCormack, his granddaughter.
For McCormack, Pennington was just “Pop.” To the world, he was a well-known singer, songwriter and producer in country music. His song, “I’m A Ramblin’ Man,” was a hit for Waylon Jennings, according to a statement posted online on October 8. 2020 by cbs7.com
#BREAKING: Country music songwriter, Ray Pennington has been killed in a house fire on New Hope Road, north of Hendersonville, according to the chief of Shackle Island Volunteer Fire Department. The chief adds the fire appears to be accidental. @WKRN
— Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) October 7, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
RIP vocalist and songwriting great RAY PENNINGTON, who died in a house fire in his Tennessee home on Wednesday. He composed Roy Drusky’s Three Hearts In A Tangle and produced the late Hawkshaw Hawkins’ signature single, Lonesome 7-7203. Pennington was 86. https://t.co/9rokG4dC75 pic.twitter.com/FxPKFGryQr
— Michael McDowell (@BlitzMagazine) October 8, 2020
This is so sad. Beloved singer-songwriter Ray Pennington died when his house caught fire yesterday. His granddaughters spoke to us about the terrible loss https://t.co/TJDxs0OATn
— Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) October 8, 2020
