Ray Perkins Death -Dead – Obituary : Bama nation lost a great one, Ray Perkins age 79.
Ray Perkins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Steve Smith 48 mins · Bama nation lost a great one, Ray Perkins age 79. I wore his jersey number in little league. At Bama as a player he caught passes from Joe Willie and the Snake. In the pros he caught passes from Johnny U among others. Was on a SuperBowl winning team. Coached indeed Chuck a Fairbanks, Don Cornell and Bill Parcells among others. Head coach at Bama and the NY Giants. His assistants include Bill Parcells(yes each worked for the other at different times), Bill Belichek, Sylvester Croon, Romeo a Rennes and even Mike DuBose. He did it all. RIP Ray Perkins!
Source: (20+) Bama Nation | Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.