Ray Roberts Death -Dead – Obituary : Dedicated advocate for Gould’s legacy, Ray Roberts has Died .

dedicated advocate for Gould’s legacy, Ray Roberts has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Glenn Gould @GlennGould We mourn the loss of Ray Roberts, #GlennGould’s trusted assistant, friend, and confidant. A dedicated advocate for Gould’s legacy, Ray Roberts was an invaluable source of insight and information. (March 18, 1939 – December 5, 2020)

