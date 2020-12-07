Ray Roberts Death -Dead – Obituary : Dedicated advocate for Gould’s legacy, Ray Roberts has Died .
We mourn the loss of Ray Roberts, #GlennGould’s trusted assistant, friend, and confidant. A dedicated advocate for Gould’s legacy, Ray Roberts was an invaluable source of insight and information. (March 18, 1939 – December 5, 2020) ▪️🔲🖤▪️ pic.twitter.com/3XwO5rslEc
