“Ray Stevenson net worth”: What is Ray Stevenson’s Projected Net Worth for 2023 According to Forbes? – Net Worth Club

Ray Stevenson Net Worth: A Look at the Late Northern Irish Actor’s Wealth and Career

With a net worth of $14 million US dollars, Ray Stevenson was a Northern Irish actor who sadly passed away at the age of 58. He was known for his versatile performances in film, television, and theater, and his commanding presence and impressive range captivated audiences around the world. In this article, we will take a closer look at his net worth, career, and notable works.

Ray Stevenson Net Worth

Ray Stevenson had a net worth of $14 million US dollars at the time of his passing. His annual income was $3 million, with movie income of $1 million. He owned three luxury houses and one yacht/boat, and had a collection of 15+ luxury watches. His monthly spending was around $200,000, and he had loans totaling $910,000.

Ray Stevenson House

One of Ray Stevenson’s recent purchases was a 6-bedroom luxury property in London, which he bought for $4 million USD. He also took an additional $900k loan to renovate the house with the interiors of his choice.

Ray Stevenson Movie Earnings

RRR (2022) – $2 million

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – $1 million

Divergent (2014) – $800,000

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) – $650,000

Ray Stevenson Net Worth Timeline

Ray Stevenson Net Worth 2023 – $14 Million

Ray Stevenson Net Worth 2022 – $10 Million

Ray Stevenson Net Worth 2021 – $9 Million

Ray Stevenson Net Worth 2020 – $6 Million

Ray Stevenson Net Worth 2019 – $4 Million

Ray Stevenson Net Worth 2018 – $3 Million

Ray Stevenson Wiki

Ray Stevenson was born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He began his acting journey in the early 1990s, appearing in a series of British television dramas such as “The Dwelling Place” and “Band of Gold.” His breakthrough role came in the HBO/BBC series “Rome” (2005-2007), where he played the fierce and loyal Roman soldier Titus Pullo.

In addition to his work in action and historical films, Ray Stevenson demonstrated his versatility in other genres. He starred as Volstagg, a member of Thor’s loyal group of warriors, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films “Thor” (2011), “Thor: The Dark World” (2013), and “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), showcasing his comedic timing and ability to embody diverse roles.

Stevenson’s talent extended beyond the silver screen, as he also made notable appearances on stage and television. He starred in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of “King Lear” (1993) and played the title character in the television series “Blackbeard” (2006). These performances demonstrated his ability to command the stage and engage audiences with his powerful presence.

FAQs

Was Ray Stevenson in Game of Thrones?

No, Ray Stevenson did not appear in the television series “Game of Thrones.” What movies was Ray Stevenson in?

Ray Stevenson has appeared in movies such as “Punisher: War Zone,” “Thor,” “King Arthur,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.” Who did Ray Stevenson play in Star Wars? Stevenson played the role of ‘Baylon’ in Star Wars.

