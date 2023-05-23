Ray Stevenson, the Actor Who Played Ahsoka in Star Wars, Has Passed Away.

Star Wars Ahsoka Actor Ray Stevenson has Died

The Star Wars universe has lost one of its talented actors, Ray Stevenson, who portrayed the voice of Ahsoka in the animated series. The news of his passing has left fans of the franchise in shock and sadness.

Who was Ray Stevenson?

Ray Stevenson was a British actor, born on May 25th, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He was known for his portrayal of Titus Pullo in the HBO series Rome and Volstagg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also lent his voice to different characters in various animated shows and video games.

Ray Stevenson as Ahsoka

Ray Stevenson voiced the character of Ahsoka in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which aired from 2008 to 2020. Ahsoka was a fan-favorite character, and Stevenson’s voice brought her to life on screen. He brought depth and emotion to the character, making her relatable and authentic.

The Legacy of Ray Stevenson

Ray Stevenson was a talented actor who had a successful career in the entertainment industry. He starred in many high-profile projects, including King Arthur, Dexter, and Thor. His contributions to the Star Wars franchise will always be remembered, and he will be missed by fans worldwide.

Tributes to Ray Stevenson

The news of Ray Stevenson’s death has left fans and colleagues in shock and mourning. Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor, sharing their memories and condolences.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, tweeted, “So sorry to hear of the passing of Ray Stevenson. He was a wonderful actor and a joy to work with. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Fellow Star Wars actor, Ashley Eckstein, who portrayed the character of Ahsoka Tano, expressed her sadness, saying, “Ray was a kind and talented actor who brought so much to the role of Ahsoka. He will be deeply missed.”

Conclusion

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor, and fans of the Star Wars franchise have lost a beloved member of their community. Ray Stevenson’s legacy will live on through his work, and he will always be remembered as a gifted actor who made a significant impact on the industry.

