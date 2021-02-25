Raymond Cauchetier Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Raymond Cauchetier has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES & FUNERALS NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @NotebookMUBI: Raymond Cauchetier, best known for his work as a set photographer on the films of the French New Wave, has died at the age of 101. https://twitter.com/cinemathequefr/status/1364553161239891968

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.