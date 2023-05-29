Raymond Dokpesi news: “10 Important Facts About the Late Raymond Dokpesi”

Introduction

The news of the death of Chief Raymond Dokpesi sent shockwaves across Nigeria after it was announced on Monday. Dokpesi died at the age of 71 in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. The news of his death came as a shock to many Nigerians who knew him as a prominent media mogul and politician.

Early Life and Career

Chief Raymond Dokpesi was born on October 25, 1951, in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. He attended the University of Benin, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology. He later obtained a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos.

Dokpesi started his career as a civil servant in the Nigerian Ports Authority. He later left the civil service to pursue a career in journalism. He worked as a journalist for several years before venturing into the media industry. He founded the African Independent Communications (AIT) in 1994, which later became the largest private broadcasting network in Nigeria.

Political Career

Chief Raymond Dokpesi was also involved in politics. He was a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and contested for the position of National Chairman of the Party in 2017. He was defeated by Uche Secondus, who emerged as the National Chairman of the Party.

Dokpesi was also a strong supporter of former President Goodluck Jonathan. He played a significant role in the 2015 Presidential election campaign, where he was the Director of Media and Publicity for the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organization.

Legacy

Chief Raymond Dokpesi will be remembered for his contributions to the media industry in Nigeria. He was instrumental in the establishment of AIT, which became a leading broadcasting network in Nigeria. He was also a prominent politician and played a significant role in the political landscape of Nigeria.

Dokpesi was a philanthropist who supported several charitable causes. He was the founder of the Raymond Dokpesi Foundation, which focused on providing education and healthcare to underprivileged Nigerians.

Conclusion

The death of Chief Raymond Dokpesi is a significant loss to Nigeria. He was a prominent media mogul and politician who contributed significantly to the development of Nigeria. He will be remembered for his contributions to the media industry and his philanthropic efforts in Nigeria. His legacy will continue to inspire Nigerians to strive for excellence in their respective fields.

