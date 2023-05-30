Raymond Dokpesi Passes Away at 71 Years Old

Raymond Dokpesi Passes Away at the Age of 71

The Life of Raymond Dokpesi

Raymond Dokpesi was a well-known Nigerian media mogul who founded the African Independent Television (AIT) and the Raypower FM radio stations. He was born on October 25, 1951, in Ibadan, Nigeria. He went on to study at the University of Benin, where he earned a degree in Mass Communication.

The Death of Raymond Dokpesi

On December 1, 2021, it was reported that Raymond Dokpesi had passed away at the age of 71. According to reports, he died after a brief illness. His death has come as a shock to many of his family, friends, and colleagues in the media industry.

The Legacy of Raymond Dokpesi

Raymond Dokpesi was a pioneer in the Nigerian media industry. He founded AIT and Raypower FM, which became two of the most popular media outlets in the country. He was also a strong advocate for press freedom and played a key role in the fight against military dictatorship in Nigeria.

Dokpesi’s contributions to the media industry in Nigeria have been widely recognized. He received numerous awards throughout his career, including the Nigerian Media Merit Award for Media Excellence in 1993 and the National Merit Award in 2012.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of Dokpesi’s death, tributes have poured in from across Nigeria and beyond. Many people have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the media mogul.

President Muhammadu Buhari released a statement expressing his condolences to the Dokpesi family, describing Raymond Dokpesi as a “media icon” who made significant contributions to the development of the Nigerian media industry.

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) also released a statement expressing their sadness at the news of Dokpesi’s death. They described him as a “role model” and a “mentor” to many journalists in Nigeria.

Conclusion

Raymond Dokpesi’s death is a great loss to the Nigerian media industry and the country as a whole. He will be remembered for his pioneering work in the media, his advocacy for press freedom, and his contributions to the fight against military dictatorship in Nigeria. His legacy will continue to inspire journalists and media professionals in Nigeria for years to come.

