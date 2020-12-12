Raymond Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary : Firefighter Raymond Johnson has Died .
Firefighter Raymond Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Our thoughts and prayers are for the family of Firefighter Raymond Johnson of Engine 2 , who passed away too soon from occupational cancer. Ray was an active 30 year firefighter who will be missed. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/rjnBNFsCjS
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 12, 2020
