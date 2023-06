Celebrated Greenville Luminary, Raymond Lee Hilliker, Has Died

The Greenville community is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved members, Raymond Lee Hilliker. Hilliker, who was a celebrated luminary in the town, passed away yesterday at the age of 78.

