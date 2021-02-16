Raymond Levesque Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Quebecer Raymond Levesque, author of one of the most beautiful songs of all time has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021
Quebecer Raymond Levesque, author of one of the most beautiful songs of all time has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Channels Television 5h · “All my condolences to the family and loved ones of the great Quebecer Raymond Levesque, author of one of the most beautiful songs of all time,” Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault said on Twitter.
Source: (1) Channels Television – Posts | Facebook
