Raymond Lonergan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Raymond Lonergan (Meigh) has Died .
Raymond Lonergan (Meigh) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The Club regrets to learn of the passing of Raymond Lonergan (Meigh). Raymond and his family have a long association with Lissummon. The committee extends its sincere condolences to entire Lonergan and extended family circle.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/7dnSkfJGE1
— Lissummon GFC (@LissummonGFC) January 28, 2021
