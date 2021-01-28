Raymond Lonergan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Raymond Lonergan (Meigh) has Died .

By | January 28, 2021
0 Comment

Raymond Lonergan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Raymond Lonergan (Meigh) has Died .

Raymond Lonergan (Meigh) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Lissummon GFC @LissummonGFC The Club regrets to learn of the passing of Raymond Lonergan (Meigh). Raymond and his family have a long association with Lissummon. The committee extends its sincere condolences to entire Lonergan and extended family circle. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.