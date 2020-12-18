Raymond Wolters Death -Dead – Obituary : Raymond Wolters has Died .
Raymond Wolters has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Raymond Wolters – a Good Friend of American Renaissance – Has Died https://t.co/1O0mMD0l9K
— MIGUEL GÓMEZ (@MIGUELO22091597) December 18, 2020
MIGUEL GÓMEZ @MIGUELO22091597 Raymond Wolters – a Good Friend of American Renaissance – Has Died
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.