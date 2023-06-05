The Razzle Dazzle: A Resurrected Classic from the Soda Fountain Culture

The Razzle Dazzle is a soda fountain classic that dates back to 1905. It can be found in the epic tome, The Dispenser’s Formulary, Or, Soda Water Guide, which is one of the key texts of soda fountain culture. In it, many mostly forgotten nonalcoholic mixed drinks await, ready for resurrection. The Razzle Dazzle is a standout among the historic mixed drinks of the soda fountain. It is a marriage of pineapple, raspberry, and vinegar that, despite its novelty by today’s standards, fits nicely at home with the historic mixed drinks of the soda fountain.

Serving the Razzle Dazzle on fine ice—cracked, crushed, or pebble ice depending on your availability and inclination—and with a healthy dose of soda water, makes it a bracing cooler. Crushed raspberry, rather than a cherry on top, is the perfect finishing touch to this delightful drink.

At the heart of this drink is the interplay between the bright and blustery esters of pineapple and the bite of both citric and ascetic acids. The latter comes in the form of raspberry vinegar, an ingredient that shows up more than a few times in The Dispenser’s Formulary. Making raspberry vinegar is easy at home by simply blending vinegar and the fruit. Using sherry vinegar, which lands really nicely with pineapple, adds a flavor that is not far off from the sherry and pineapple flavors in classic cocktails like the Bizzy Izzy Highball.

The Razzle Dazzle is an excellent example of the soda fountain culture that dominated American life for many years. The soda fountain was a place where people could gather, socialize, and enjoy a refreshing drink. It was a place where families could come with their children, and teenagers could hang out with their friends. It was a place where people could take a break from their busy lives and relax.

The soda fountain culture also had a significant impact on American culture. It was a place where many of the most popular and iconic American foods were invented, such as the hot dog, the hamburger, and the milkshake. The soda fountain was also a place where people could try new things and experiment with different flavors. The Razzle Dazzle is an example of this experimentation and innovation.

Today, the soda fountain culture is mostly a thing of the past, but there are still a few places where you can experience it. The Razzle Dazzle is a drink that is not commonly found on menus, but it is worth seeking out. It is a refreshing and delicious drink that is perfect for a hot summer day. It is also a reminder of a time when life was simpler, and people took the time to enjoy the little things.

In conclusion, the Razzle Dazzle is a resurrected classic from the soda fountain culture that deserves a place in the modern world. It is a delicious and refreshing drink that is perfect for a hot summer day. It is also a reminder of a time when life was simpler, and people took the time to enjoy the little things. So, the next time you have the chance, try a Razzle Dazzle and experience a little bit of soda fountain culture.

