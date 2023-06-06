“RBC Canadian Open betting odds”: “The Ultimate Guide: Top 20 Best Bets for the RBC Canadian Open”

Heading 1: PGA Heads to Toronto for the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club

The PGA Tour heads to Toronto for the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club, and it will be the first time the course will be hosting a PGA event. With no data to use, it’s best to target an all-around player for this event. One player to wager in the top-20 market who can win outright is Justin Rose.

Heading 2: Justin Rose

Justin Rose is a top-20 player who has been consistently performing well in recent tournaments. Last year, he shot a 60, the best round of the final day, to finish T4 in the RBC Canadian Open. Although it’s not the same course, Oakdale holds some similarities to St. Georges Golf and Country Club, and Rose has the style that fits this course layout: solid ball striking combined with a great short game.

Heading 3: The Blueprint

Rose’s game plan for this course is to keep the ball in play, nail his irons, and knock in some birdies. Being neutral off the tee works just fine on this course. Rose has gained strokes from tee to green in six straight tournaments, and he has gained strokes on approach in three straight tournaments.

Heading 4: Recent Performance

Despite missing back-to-back cuts in late February and early March, Rose has five top-25 finishes, including a T6 in The Players Championship and a T9 in the PGA Championship. He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, shooting in the 60s all four rounds. Rose is a consistent performer who has the potential to win outright.

Heading 5: Betting Options

Rose is a solid pick for the top-20 market, with odds of -110. For the top-10 market, he has odds of +190, and for the top-5 market, he has odds of +400. If you’re feeling confident, Rose has odds of +1800 to win outright. With his recent performance and his game plan for this course, Rose is a great pick for this event.

Heading 6: Conclusion

The RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club is a new event for this course, and it’s best to target an all-around player for this event. Justin Rose is a consistent performer who has the potential to win outright. He has the style that fits this course layout, and his recent performance and game plan make him a great pick for this event. Whether you’re betting on the top-20, top-10, top-5, or outright win, Rose is a solid pick for this event.

RBC Canadian Open Golf betting Top-20 bets Golfers to watch PGA Tour predictions