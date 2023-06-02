RBSE 10th Result 2023: “Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2023: 5 Methods to Check Today”

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education to Announce RBSE 10th Results Today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the RBSE 10th Results today, June 2. The class 10 results will be announced at 1 pm today. Candidates who have taken the Rajasthan board examination will have the opportunity to access and download their results from the authorised website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 10th Board Exam Details

The class 10 exams were held from March 16 to April 11 and were conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm. To pass the RBSE Class 10th Board test, students must secure at least 33 percent of the total marks. After the announcement, the RBSE 10th Result 2023 will be accessible for viewing on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is releasing the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 at 1 pm through rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, other websites, SMS and mobile apps today. Here are the official websites to check the RBSE Class 10th result:

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/results

How to Check RBSE Class 10th Results 2023

To check the RBSE Class 10th result, follow these steps:

You can visit the official websites rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link for Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE Results 2023 (ONCE DECLARED) on the homepage A new page will appear where you can enter your roll number and click on the submit option Your RBSE Class 10th result will be displayed on the screen Download and keep the printout of the hard copy for the future purpose.

